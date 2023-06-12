As employers struggle to fill vacant positions, they are having to offer higher wages to recruit new employees. But what about the incumbents? What about the employees who have faithfully stood by their employer through the disruptions of COVID?

When new employees are hired at rates more lucrative than equally qualified incumbents, the stage is set for pressure on the employer to raise wages across the board. The stress is being felt by employers of every size and in every sector.

