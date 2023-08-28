MEREDITH — Meredith Village Savings Bank recently promoted Denise Hubbard to vice president, mortgage loan program officer. In this role, she will mentor and train fellow mortgage loan officers on the bank’s mortgage loan programs in addition to assisting local consumers with home financing needs.
Charlie Dowd, MVSB vice president residential mortgage sales, said, “Denise is enthusiastic about the work she does and truly cares about helping local individuals and families fulfill their homeownership dreams.”
“Helping first-time homebuyers is something I am so passionate about, and there is nothing more rewarding than seeing them smile as they receive the keys to their new home,” said Hubbard. “MVSB offers a wide variety of mortgage loan programs to help customers find the right financing solutions to fit their needs and I am excited to help my fellow mortgage loan officers stay abreast to changing programs and resources so we can provide our customers the best options to meet their needs.”
Hubbard joined MVSB in 2009 as a reverse mortgage specialist and was promoted to mortgage loan program specialist in 2011. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Southern New Hampshire University and has more than 35 years of experience in mortgage lending and specializes in reverse mortgages, Federal Housing Administration and Rural Development, and New Hampshire housing loans.
She was honored as a Platinum Level Loan Originator by New Hampshire Housing in 2022 and 2020 and a Gold Level in 2021, and recently participated in a statewide housing needs assessment through the Lender & Real Estate Advisory Groups with the organization. Hubbard also volunteers as an educator for first-time homebuyer classes through the NeighborWorks Southern New Hampshire’s HOMEteam program.
Outside of work, she enjoys spending time with her new granddaughter and traveling with her husband.
