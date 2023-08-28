08 BIZZ Denise Hubbard

DENISE HUBBARD

MEREDITH — Meredith Village Savings Bank recently promoted Denise Hubbard to vice president, mortgage loan program officer. In this role, she will mentor and train fellow mortgage loan officers on the bank’s mortgage loan programs in addition to assisting local consumers with  home financing needs.

Charlie Dowd, MVSB vice president residential mortgage sales, said, “Denise is enthusiastic about the work she does and truly cares about helping local individuals and families fulfill their homeownership dreams.”

