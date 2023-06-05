MANCHESTER — Comcast has announced it is expanding its Xfinity 10G Network to more than 6,600 homes and businesses in Tilton and Belmont in Belknap County. These communities will have access to Comcast’s full suite of services, including Xfinity residential broadband speeds up to 1.2 gigabits per second (Gbps) and Comcast Business speeds up to 100 Gbps.
“Comcast’s latest network expansion in Belmont and Tilton will provide our members with additional choice for their connectivity needs,” said Karmen Gifford, president of the Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce.
With construction underway in Belmont, local residents and businesses have started to connect to Xfinity and Comcast Business services. Belknap County residents and businesses can visit Xfinity.com, call 1-800-XFINITY or visit the Xfinity Store in Gilford for eligibility. Staff at the Xfinity Store can help with product demonstrations, answer any questions new customers may have and can help local businesses schedule an informational meeting with the Comcast Business sales team.
This expansion is part of the company’s latest investment in New Hampshire, which also includes Laconia and Gilford. Over the last three years, Comcast invested more than $277.5 million in the state to improve and expand its network.
Comcast’s network and internet experience are powering homes today and into the future. Xfinity customers connect nearly 1 billion devices across the company’s network annually. The Xfinity 10G Network with the next-generation Xfinity gateways deliver the most advanced WiFi technology carrying three times more bandwidth to power streaming, gaming and videoconferencing.
The latest Xfinity Gateway provides a more reliable connection throughout the home. Customers can get wall-to-wall WiFi coverage with a powerful WiFi Boost Pod that extends coverage to hard-to-reach areas, with plans for an offering of increased support for in-home WiFi through a “boost guarantee” later this year.
Comcast is scaling the nation’s largest and most reliable network — the Xfinity 10G Network — that passes 60 million homes and business and counting. The company plans to launch a new device that is “storm-ready” with cellular and battery backup to help keep customers connected even when the power goes out.
For local businesses, Comcast Business offers a suite of connectivity, communications, networking, cybersecurity, wireless and managed solutions to help organizations of different sizes prepare for what’s next.
Comcast also is proud to participate in the federal government’s Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which provides eligible low-income households with a credit of up to $30 per month ($75 per month on Tribal lands) toward their Internet and/or mobile service. Thanks to ACP, eligible Comcast customers can get home Internet through Comcast’s Internet Essentials or Internet Essentials Plus at no cost once the federal credit is applied. Internet Essentials customers can also add a line of unlimited 5G cellular data ($45) through Xfinity Mobile for as little as $24.95/month after the ACP benefit is applied.
Since 2020, Comcast has provided $5.8 million in cash and in-kind support to organizations across New Hampshire, such as the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central NH and MY TURN. Comcast also established a Lift Zone with WiFi service at the Boys & Girls Club of the Lakes Region in Laconia in 2021. Lift Zones are part of Project UP, Comcast’s comprehensive $1 billion commitment to help build a future of unlimited possibilities and the continuation of the company’s long history of giving back to communities where it provides service and where its employees live and work.
