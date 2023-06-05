MANCHESTER — Comcast has announced it is expanding its Xfinity 10G Network to more than 6,600 homes and businesses in Tilton and Belmont in Belknap County. These communities will have access to Comcast’s full suite of services, including Xfinity residential broadband speeds up to 1.2 gigabits per second (Gbps) and Comcast Business speeds up to 100 Gbps.

“Comcast’s latest network expansion in Belmont and Tilton will provide our members with additional choice for their connectivity needs,” said Karmen Gifford, president of the Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce. 

