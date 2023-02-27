PLYMOUTH — Bank of New Hampshire has promoted Flora Boyce, NMLS# 619801, to assistant VP – mortgage loan officer.
In this role, Flora will provide existing and prospective customers with detailed information regarding the benefits of Bank of New Hampshire’s mortgage products and services. She will be responsible for working with customers to complete the mortgage loan process while continuing to provide exceptional customer service.
Flora joined Bank of New Hampshire in May 2016, through the acquisition of Community Guaranty Saving Bank, as a mortgage loan officer. Flora is a former board member of the Plymouth Chamber of Commerce, and holds a number of certificates from the Center for Financial Training and New Hampshire Housing Financial Authority.
“Flora is a valuable member of the mortgage lending team and has contributed to the bank's success for many years,” said Evelyn Whelton, senior VP - retail lending sales manager for the bank. “Her ability to deliver excellent service combined with her knowledge in the mortgage industry, allows her to provide a positive customer experience. We are delighted to recognize Flora with this promotion.”
Flora works out of the Plymouth office located at 6 Riverside Drive, and can be reached via phone at 603-527-3966 or by e-mail at boyce@banknh.com.
