LACONIA — Bank of New Hampshire was recently voted Best Local Bank for Small Business and Best Commercial Lender in NH Business Review’s 2023 Best of Business Awards. NH Business Review reader’s casted more than 3,000 online votes to select this year’s Best of Business Awards recipients, which included nearly 100 businesses across New Hampshire in a range of business-to-business categories. Bank of New Hampshire, along with all 2023 BOB Awards winners, celebrated during NH Business Review’s BOB Awards celebration on March 9, at the Grappone Conference Center in Concord.
“We are thrilled and humbled to have been voted as the Best Local Bank for Small Business for the 11th year in a row, and as the Best Commercial Lender for the third consecutive year," said Chris Logan, president and CEO of Bank of New Hampshire. "This recognition is a testament to our commitment to providing innovative solutions and exceptional service to our customers and communities across the state of New Hampshire. We are honored to play a role in supporting the success of small businesses, which are the backbone of our local economies, and we thank our customers for their trust and loyalty.”
“The BOB award recipients represent the very best of the New Hampshire business community and serve as a model for business leaders across the state,” said Jeff Feingold, editor of NH Business Review. “Congratulations to Bank of New Hampshire and the rest of this year’s winners on this well-deserved honor.”
