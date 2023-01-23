LACONIA — Bank of New Hampshire contributed $10,000 to Greater Seacoast Community Health.
Greater Seacoast Community Health is a network of community health centers providing primary care, pediatrics, dental care, prenatal care, behavioral health counseling, substance use disorder treatment, mobile health services, WIC, social work services, a pharmacy, parenting classes, playgroups and home visiting.
They believe everyone should be empowered to maximize health and well-being and strive to make our array of programs and health services integrated, high quality, affordable, recovery friendly, trauma informed, inclusive and easy to access. As not-for-profit community health centers and family resource centers serving the Greater Seacoast region of New Hampshire and southern Maine, their services are for everyone — infants to seniors, single people and families, insured or uninsured, all income levels.
“We are grateful to Bank of New Hampshire for their commitment to our community health centers and helping us provide integrated, inclusive and accessible health care and family support services to our Seacoast community,” said Joann Neumann, chief development officer at Greater Seacoast Community Health. “Bank of New Hampshire’s support to our health centers over the past 20 years demonstrates not just their commitment to enhance the health and wellbeing of our neighbors, but to strengthen our entire community.”
