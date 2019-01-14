Q. Am I eligible for the Earned Income Tax Credit?
You could be. Every year millions of taxpayers miss out on this tax break, worth more than $6,400 this tax year.
The Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) is a tax credit designed to help low- to moderate-income workers. Those who earned $54,884 or less in 2018 may qualify for the tax credit, which is refundable. That means, even if an eligible taxpayer owes no tax, he or she still can receive a tax refund. Eligible families with three or more qualifying children could get a maximum credit of up to $6,431.
Because work and family situations can change every year, many workers do not realize they are eligible for EITC. The IRS estimates that 1 in 5 eligible workers do not claim the tax credit.
Taxpayers who claim EITC will have to wait until Feb. 15 or later to receive their tax refund. Under law, the IRS cannot issue refunds with EITC before that date.
Workers are wise to check with their tax-preparer to see if they qualify for the tax credit.
Karen Gossoperates Liberty Tax in Laconia, NH. To find the Liberty Tax office nearest you call 866-871-1040 or visit www.LibertyTax.com.
About Liberty Tax, Inc.
Founded in 1997, Liberty Tax, Inc. (OTC PINK: TAXA) is the parent company of Liberty Tax Service. In the U.S. and Canada, last year, Liberty Tax prepared approximately two million individual income tax returns in more than 3,500 offices and online. For a more in-depth look, visit Liberty Tax Service and interact with Liberty Tax on Twitter and Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.