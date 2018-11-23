BRISTOL — The Bristol United Church of Christ will hold its annual Christmas Fair on Saturday, Dec. 1, from 9 a.m. to noon in Fellowship Hall.
Homemade food items will be provided by the church's fantastic bakers and will be very reasonably priced.
The craft tables will be loaded with gifts, from hand-carved shelf elves to the ever-popular crocheted scrubbies. There also will be gently used holiday decorations to brighten up a home or workplace.
The church is located at 15 Church St., with the parking and entrance in back of the church.
