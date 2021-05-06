To The Daily Sun,
I am writing this letter to reach out to Sanbornton neighbors, voters, and taxpayers to attend the Sanbornton Town Meeting on Saturday, May 15, beginning at 10 a.m. to cast your vote in support of the proposed Town Building Project. The proposal will be warrant article number 1.
This project will efficiently address the long overdue needs of our dedicated Sanbornton Police Department, as well as creating a modern and safe facility for Town Office employees and the public.
The Building Committee has done a remarkable job in creating a very sensible proposal supported by both the Board of Selectmen and Budget Committee. It creates a long-term building solution while being very careful to minimize the tax impact for property owners going forward.
The Sanbornton CIP (Capital Improvements) Committee also supports this proposal.
I served for many years as vice president for the Sanbornton Members Association For Responsible Taxation (SMART), where the focus was for efficient local government coupled with the goal for responsible spending of taxpayers money.
Having studied this proposal very carefully, I believe that goal is being achieved. Funding would be supported partially by a 10-year bond to be approved by voters present at the meeting, which can take advantage of historically low bond interest rates.
The time is now in Sanbornton for this most important and needed project.
On May 15 please mark your calendar to attend the Sanbornton Town Meeting beginning at 10 a.m. outside, behind the Old Town Hall in a field area under a large tent to cast your ballot in support of this well thought out building project.
Brian Gallagher
Sanbornton
