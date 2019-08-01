MOULTONBOROUGH — Join swimmers Brenda Gallagher and Pam Halsey, and sponsors including the Loon Preservation Committee, Lakes Region Conservation Trust, and Irwin Marine for the second annual Winni Swim. At 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 8, Halsey and Gallagher will swim around Ragged Island to raise money for the Loon Preservation Committee’s work to safeguard and recover loons in New Hampshire. Participants can register to swim or paddle along. To register, call 603-476-5666 or email info@loon.org. Following the swim and paddle, LPC Executive Director Harry Vogel will present on the history of loons on Lake Winnipesaukee. LRCT Executive Director Don Berry will lead a guided tour of Ragged Island and discuss the island’s history. Refreshments will be served.
Swimming around the islands of Lake Winnipesaukee is nothing new for Halsey and Gallagher. For the past several years, they have been working towards the goal of swimming around all 258 islands in Lake Winnipesaukee that don’t have bridges. This year they achieved that goal, having recently finished their last island, “E-36, Unknown."
