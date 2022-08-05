GILFORD— In July, the International Union for the Conservation of Nature placed the Monarch Butterfly on its “endangered” list. For those interested in continuing to see Monarchs here in New Hampshire, the Gilford Historical Society is presenting a program, "Where Have all the Monarchs Gone?," on Saturday, Aug. 13 at 10 a.m. at the Gilford Meetinghouse on 24 Belknap Mountain Road in the center of town.
Donna Miller will discuss what is behind their fluctuating population and how we can improve their numbers. She will share slides of what she has been doing at her small farm in Canterbury, Petals in the Pines, to encourage the population to increase. She has two gardens designed specifically to attract monarch butterflies and other pollinators and she will share tips on what we can do in our own yards to encourage and aid them. She will also bring some milkweed seeds for those who are interested in planting them, as that is what the butterflies eat and where they lay their eggs. She will also discuss research work being done and explain how she tags and helps with tracking them during their fall migration.
