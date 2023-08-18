Where Route 16 winds north along the Androscoggin River, passing through the towns of Dummer and Errol, forests of northern spruce and fir trees surround the remote, rural roadway. There are large swaths of palustrine wetlands, like bogs, swamps, and marshes, that are heavily vegetated with winterberry, nannyberry, goldthread and bunchberry.

One of two major north-to-south corridors in the North Country, Route 16 has been identified as a regional priority in the Berlin-Gorham socioeconomic center — vital for tourism, outdoor recreation, logging, manufacturing and other industries.

