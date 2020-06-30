HOLDERNESS — Volunteers are needed to help Squam Lakes Association Lakes Region Conservation Corps members with a day of trail work. Shifts are available Tuesday, July 7, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., and Thursday, July 9, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. The focus will be on clearing water bars, removing blowdowns, clearing branches within the trail corridor, and brushing-in portions of the trail where the path is unclear. As always, the work is weather dependent.
Registration is required. Trail work days are limited to four volunteers to ensure social distancing procedures can be followed. Volunteers should bring appropriate clothing, water, and food. Tools are provided. Facemasks should be worn while around larger groups of people, such as at trailheads.
To sign up, visit squamlakes.org, email volunteer@squamlakes.org, or call 603-968-7336.
