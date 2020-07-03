HOLDERNESS — The first of two tournaments in the Squam Canoe Classic Bass Fishing Tournament will be held Saturday, July 18. Entrants may use canoes, kayaks, float tubes or any style of human powered watercraft.
Experienced people as well as amateur anglers are welcome. The Squam Lakes Association will host the sixth annual, two-part Squam Canoe Classic.
The tournament series is open to any vessel completely powered by human effort. Participants must fish with lead-free tackle, and must do catch and immediate release. Anglers document their catch by measuring, taking a photo, and then releasing the fish.
For more information or to register, visit squamlakes.org/2020-squam-canoe-classic-bass-fishing-tournament-series or call 603-968-7336.
