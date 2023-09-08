KINGSTON — South Shore Outboard Association will host the Kingston Sprint Cup Invitational, Granite State Title Series on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 23-24. Featuring small outboard hydroplane racing, the event is a tribute to racing legends from the sport’s golden era in the 1960s and '70s.
Hailing from across the country, drivers will compete on a 3/4-mile rectangular course around which they will race three times. Racing will be held in a two-heat format, and awards will be presented to the top three racers with all drivers receiving national points for their finishes.
“It’s a fun spectator event that is very family-friendly and the racers and crew are all so welcoming,” said Martha Cummings, executive director of the New Hampshire Boat Museum, which helps to promote the event. “SSOA and NHBM have shared visions, so it makes sense for us to be involved and offer our support.”
Cummings said she is also hopeful that nature cooperates with this race, as the two previous races in the Granite State Title Series were canceled due to weather. “The rain really wreaked havoc this spring and earlier in the summer,” she said. “With fingers crossed, we eagerly await the Kingston Sprint Cup Invitational.”
Founded in 1951 on the South Shore of Massachusetts and now headquartered in Kingston, SSOA is the largest racing club in New England. To learn more, visit southshoreoutboard.com.
Founded in 1992 by antique and classic boating enthusiasts, NHBM is committed to inspire people of all ages with an understanding of, and appreciation for, the boating heritage of New Hampshire’s fresh waterways. To learn more about NHBM, visit nhbm.org.
