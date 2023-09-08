South Shore

South Shore Outboard Association will host the Kingston Sprint Cup Invitational, Granite State Title Series on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 23-24. (Courtesy photo)

KINGSTON — South Shore Outboard Association will host the Kingston Sprint Cup Invitational, Granite State Title Series on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 23-24. Featuring small outboard hydroplane racing, the event is a tribute to racing legends from the sport’s golden era in the 1960s and '70s.

Hailing from across the country, drivers will compete on a 3/4-mile rectangular course around which they will race three times. Racing will be held in a two-heat format, and awards will be presented to the top three racers with all drivers receiving national points for their finishes.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.