HOLDERNESS — The second of three tournaments in the Squam Canoe Classic: Bass Fishing Tournament Series will be on Saturday, July 23, load up the canoe, kayak, float tube or any style of human powered watercraft and head out.
Seasoned pros alongside the most amateur anglers are going to love this event. The Squam Lakes Association is excited to host their Eighth Annual Squam Canoe Classic, a very approachable bass tournament experience. This fishing series is all about the love of the lake, having a great time on the water, going after the big one, and good-natured sportsmanship. It is an opportunity to test your skills against the fish and each other, and a laid back way to introduce beginners to the art and pleasure of recreational fishing. Quietly ease up to that favorite fishing hole and use all your skill and cunning to hook yourself a winner.
This tournament is open to any vessel completely powered by human effort. It is a catch and immediate release tournament. Anglers document their catch by measuring and taking a photo and then release the fish back into the deep where the legend can swim on. Participants must fish with lead-free tackle.
This year SLA is continuing their partnership with Eastern Adaptive Sports to provide a quiet water fishing experience, allowing adaptive anglers the opportunity to fully participate in the event. For individuals in need of adaptive access, please indicate this requirement upon registration. Eastern Adaptive Sports will provide boat access for participants.
For more information or to register, visit: squamlakes.org/2020-squam-canoe-classic-bass-fishing-tournament-series or call the SLA at 603-968-7336.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.