New board member Ronn Bronzetti

New board member Ronn Bronzetti with New Hampshire Boat Musuem Executive Director Martha Cummings. (Courtesy photo)

WOLFEBORO — After spending the majority of his professional life in nonprofit fundraising, Ronn Bronzetti and his wife Sara moved to Wolfeboro five years ago and began a residential real estate agency. Now, Bronzetti finds himself back in the nonprofit world, joining the board of trustees at the New Hampshire Boat Museum.

“The enthusiasm and collegiality of the Boat Museum volunteers intrigued me to want to learn more,” Bronzetti said. “I then attended a few Boat Museum events and parties that only deepened my interest in it and the people that support it.”

