WOLFEBORO — After spending the majority of his professional life in nonprofit fundraising, Ronn Bronzetti and his wife Sara moved to Wolfeboro five years ago and began a residential real estate agency. Now, Bronzetti finds himself back in the nonprofit world, joining the board of trustees at the New Hampshire Boat Museum.
“The enthusiasm and collegiality of the Boat Museum volunteers intrigued me to want to learn more,” Bronzetti said. “I then attended a few Boat Museum events and parties that only deepened my interest in it and the people that support it.”
Regarding his contributions on the board, Bronzetti cited an ability to share his past volunteer and nonprofit experience as well as management skills. As new Development Committee Chairman for the organization, he said he hopes to share his experience toward the betterment of NHBM’s strategic priorities.
“I also want to help the museum connect with new individuals that may not be familiar with NHBM,” he said. “It’s an honor to work alongside my fellow trustees and staff — they truly are a fantastic group of people.”
NHBM Executive Director Martha Cummings expressed excitement at having Bronzetti join the board. “Ronn brings an energetic and thoughtful perspective to the board with regard to development,” she said. “He is a great addition.”
To learn more about upcoming events and programs at NHBM, visit nhbm.org.
