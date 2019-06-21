WEIRS BEACH — On Wednesday, June 26, at 7 p.m., the Lake Winnipesaukee Museum will host author and photographer Ron Guilmette for his presentation The Islands of Winnipesaukee, which features every island on the Big Lake. This program is free for Lake Winnipesaukee Historical Society members; and $5 for nonmembers. Seating is limited, and reservations are recommended.
Guilmette will discuss the making of his and Jay Leccese’s coffee table book 'The Islands of Winnipesaukee,' which involved paddling to every island, and features photos and stories about the islands. Books will be available for signing and purchase at the event. Guilmette is a retired state trooper who works as a criminology professor and private consultant in the law enforcement community. Aside from volunteer work, he enjoys white water rafting, golf, and beach days with his children and grandchildren.
For information about the Lake Winnipesaukee Historical Society, including membership, visit www.lwhs.us.
Programs focusing on the Lakes Region and New Hampshire history are held at the Lake Winnipesaukee Museum throughout the summer season. Located at 503 Endicott St. N., next to Funspot in the Weirs, the museum is open Wednesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., mid-June through mid-October. Seats may be reserved by email to lakewinnipesaukeemuseum@gmail.com or by calling 603-366-5950.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.