WOLFEBORO — After a winter when numerous repairs and improvements were made to its structure, including a new roof, New Hampshire Boat Museum is now open to visitors.
“We have insulated and repaired many areas inside the museum, freshened up several exhibits, and made great additions to our children’s area,” said NHBM Executive Director Martha Cummings. “I think people will be amazed when they visit.”
The featured exhibit for the 2019 season is 'Racing on the Waterways of New Hampshire,' which highlights boat racing in different regions of the state and different types of races and boats.
In addition to a feature on steamboats, boat workshop, motor display, and boating art, NHBM will feature Penn Yan Boats, which include a race boat, car-topper, and recently restored fishing boat.
“There will be lots to see this summer, and we hope our visitors will enjoy strolling through the exhibits, shopping in the museum’s store, and enjoying a picnic on our tables outside,” Cummings said. “We also have rides available in the Millie B and all kinds of hands-on activities for people of all ages.”
She said NHBM’s location is suited for visitors looking to enjoy nature. “We’re just off the Cotton Valley Rail Trail for visitors who want a good walk or bike ride from downtown Wolfeboro and a five minute walk from Albee Beach at Lake Wentworth,” she said. “We are so grateful that renovations are nearly complete at the museum and anxious to get started for the year.”
To learn more, visit nhbm.org.
