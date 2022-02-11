The Progressive Insurance New England Boat Show presented by Discover Boating returns to the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center Feb. 16-20, in a new, five-day format, welcoming nautical novices, seasoned sailors and water lovers an all-access pass to dive into the boating lifestyle. With more than 415,000 new boat owners taking to the water in the past two years, demand for boating remains at an all-time high. Attendees are invited to celebrate the homecoming of this annual boating tradition as they see and shop the most comprehensive selection of boats and gear in New England, learn new skills, and connect with fellow boating enthusiasts.
Show Highlights
See and shop the most comprehensive selection of boats in New England. Browse, compare and place orders, plus shop the newest boating accessories, marine electronics and on-the-water must-haves.
Tour the Queen of the Show and her Court of Beauties. Boat Show tradition dictates that the largest boat at the show each year is named the Queen. This year it's the Everglades 455. This super-powered center console is designed for fishing and fun with stadium seating, intuitive touchscreen electronics, luxurious styling at every turn.
Kids can splash around a mini lake in a paddleboat, build their own toy boat, and hop aboard all the boats.
Free “Boating 101” education for new boaters and experts alike at Fred's Shed How-To Center, featuring tips, advice and practical skills during daily seminars and demos that cover everything from getting started and operating a boat to service, maintenance and more.
The New England Boat Show Conservation Village features the inaugural New England Says No to Plastic Clean Water Showcase, with local school projects that show how reducing plastic will help protect water resources. Conservation Village will also display the latest in electric boat innovations and a mini beach clean-up station from The Clean Earth Project.
New England boating by the numbers
These figures come from the National Marine Manufacturers Association.
● New England marine sales were up on average 20% in 2020, and dealers are selling new boats as fast as they receive them. As consumer demand continues, the New England Boat Show is a must-attend event to see and shop the most comprehensive selection of boats in the area and place orders for future fun on the water.
● Consumers spent an estimated $475 million on new powerboats, outboard engines, boat trailers and aftermarket accessories in Massachusetts in 2020, up 20% compared to 2019.
● Recreational boating has a $4.4 billion annual economic impact in Massachusetts, supporting 20,362 jobs and 1,055 small businesses, according to a 2018 economic impact study.
● Massachusetts ranked 21st in total U.S. marine expenditures in 2020.
The Progressive Insurance New England Boat Show is Feb. 16-20, Wednesday-Friday, noon-8 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; and Sunday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center.
For tickets and more information, visit NEBoatShow.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.