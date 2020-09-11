WOLFEBORO — The New Hampshire Boat Museum will offer free admission for residents of New Hampshire and the town of Wolfeboro on Saturday, Sept. 19, and Saturday, Sept. 26, respectively.
“We want anyone who has yet to come and visit us this year to enjoy the museum,” said Executive Director Martha Cummings, who said all social distancing guidelines will be in effect.
“Wear your mask and prepare to enjoy yourself,” she added.
This year, NHBM features Locally Produced, an exhibit presented by Eastern Propane, Gas and Oil that highlights local boat manufacturing companies. The 2020 exhibit season is also sponsored by Meredith Village Savings Bank, Goodhue Boat Company, Stark Creative and Bank of New Hampshire.
“Our sponsors have made it possible to continue to preserve the heritage of our beautiful Lakes Region and educate others about it,” Cummings said. “Wolfeboro is a special place, and we want to remind people throughout our region to visit us and feel safe doing so.”
There will be free admission for New Hampshire residents on Saturday, Sept. 19, followed by free admission for town of Wolfeboro residents on Saturday, Sept. 26.
To learn more, visit nhbm.org.
