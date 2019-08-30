WOLFEBORO — From Sept. 13-14, New Hampshire Boat Museum will host the 11th annual Wolfeboro Vintage Race Boat Regatta, a biennial event sanctioned by the Vintage and Historic Division of the American Power Boat Association.
According to APBA committee member and regatta co-chair Bob Mueller, the annual regatta welcomes vintage race boats, circa 1920-1980, from across the country and beyond. “The boats come from all over the place,” said Mueller, who noted that each participant runs two heats each day, once in the morning and once in the afternoon. “There is no other event where there is that kind of organization,” he said.
NHBM Executive Director Martha Cummings said Mueller and several others play an instrumental role in planning the event. “We are so fortunate to have great people behind the scenes who really put this together,” she said. “This is an incredible event for us and the entire Lakes Region.”
According to Mueller, the two-day event is exciting for riders and spectators alike. “Nothing compares to riding these boats on a course,” he said. “The setting for this course on Wolfeboro Bay is dramatic. It is just the right size for the course.”
He described the experience as unbelievable. “There’s a crowd of people on the docks, and the whole experience on both sides is right in front of you,” he added.
The event also provides spectators with access to the hot pit area. During lunch hour, people can buy passes to the hot pit and see the boats up close.
“There is a closeness here that is really exciting to people,” Mueller said. “It is a great atmosphere.”
Cummings added, “We offer ticketed promotional rides on some of the raceboats, which benefit the museum, too. It is a thrilling experience and quite an opportunity. There are also better viewing opportunities on the Winni Belle, which will be docked.”
According to Mueller, the event would not be possible without local sponsors.
Cummings agreed. “Sponsors give us financial support, their time and expertise,” she said. “We are so very grateful.”
The 11th Annual Wolfeboro Vintage Race Boat Regatta is free and takes place on the Wolfeboro Bay Public Towne Docks.
To learn more about NHBM, or its events, visit nhbm.org.
