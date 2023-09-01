Life Jacket

 Right, Rohin Gangeel, who received a life jacket, with his dad, Puneet. (Courtesy photo)

WOLFEBORO — Recently, Sgt. Nicholas Haroutunian of NH Marine Patrol arranged to have five youth life jackets donated to NH Boat Museum’s popular boat-building program.

These donations, according to Anne Lennon, programs manager at the museum, made an immediate impact.

