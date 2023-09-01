WOLFEBORO — Recently, Sgt. Nicholas Haroutunian of NH Marine Patrol arranged to have five youth life jackets donated to NH Boat Museum’s popular boat-building program.
These donations, according to Anne Lennon, programs manager at the museum, made an immediate impact.
“It was great to be able to send the kids home fully ready to go boating with the boat they built and their own brand-new life jackets,” she said. “I can’t thank NH Marine patrol enough for helping enhance the safety of our youth participants.”
Noting quality youth life jackets, also referred to as PFDs, can cost upwards of $75 apiece, Lennon said the museum has long benefited from a strong relationship with NH Marine Patrol.
“Their mission to provide a safe, enjoyable, and environmentally responsible use for all of the State’s public waters aligns with our mission,” she said. “We want people to understand and practice safety while having fun boating.”
In the museum’s boat-building program, participants are taught how to safely use hand tools and a limited number of power tools. Regarding their choices, participants may choose from the following kinds of boats: two-person canoe, one-person kayak, Optimus sailboat or Bevin’s skiff.
2023 boat building scholarships were made possible by Wolfeboro Lion’s Club, New England Antique and Classic Boat Society, Captain Raymond Thombs and Theodore Valpey, Jr. Memorial Fund, New England Lyman Group, Tom and Rose McNamara, Edmund and Sara Dinsmore, and Dr. Jim Forbes Scholarship Fund.
“We thank these generous donors for their commitment to helping others experience the unique joy of exploration of New Hampshire’s beautiful waterways,” said Lennon.
