BRISTOL — The small town of Bristol, New Hampshire is home to one of the most picturesque races in New England. In 1992, local business owners started a marathon to encourage tourism in central New Hampshire. The marathon benefits local nonprofits including The Circle Program, The Mayhew Program and Tapply Thompson Community Center.
The course landscape includes winding backroads that circle around the entirety of Newfound Lake with the autumn leaves changing color overhead.
Newfound Lake is the literal centerpiece to this marathon. The views keep runners returning.
“That’s what the highlight is,” said Dan Maclean, previous race director and current volunteer. “The backside of the lake is beautiful. It’s the best part.”
Casey Carroll is a veteran of the race and has won the marathon four times. He is a New Hampshire native and his home state marathon is one of his favorite runs. “I think the location and time of year make it an attractive place for a fall marathon,” said Carroll. “The time of year is attractive for runners since the temperature is cooler.”
A unique aspect of the course is the hills that come right away. The course is tough, with consistent rolling hills that are a challenge for runners. For that reason, the New Hampshire Marathon is comprised of a 10k, a half marathon, and the full marathon.
The race brings people from all over the country. Diana Meyer from Colorado Springs, Colorado was competing to complete her 16th marathon. “I’ve run the Boston Marathon twice. This race isn’t as crowded, and I like that. The scenery is going to be beautiful.”
Another unique aspect to the race is that it is historically held the day before the Maine Marathon, which allows travelers to run both marathons in one single weekend. “It’s certainly a destination race for anyone around the country,” said Carroll “Through the years I’ve run with people all over the country.”
David Chorney from Boston has competed in the New Hampshire Marathon multiple times, “I grew up in Bristol and always come back for this race. The route runs right by the house I grew up in,” he said. "It’s fun to come home and run a race here in my hometown. You can turn this into a nice trip up north see some fall foliage, and going apple picking it makes a great weekend.”
The 27th running of the New Hampshire Marathon, half marathon, 10K and kids marathon will take place Saturday, Oct. 5. To register or for more information, visit www.nhmarathon.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.