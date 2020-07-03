CONCORD — NH LAKES will offer a webinar series this summer called Working for Clean & Healthy Lakes. New Hampshire is home to nearly 1,000 lakes and ponds. While the state has some of the cleanest and healthiest lakes in the country, they face threats. Tune in and hear how biologists, nonprofit organizations, and volunteers are working to monitor the lakes and keep them clean and healthy, and how to help.
Cyanobacteria Monitoring in New Hampshire’s Lakes: What You Need to Know & How You Can Help is on Wednesday, July 8, 7-8 p.m. Toxic cyanobacteria blooms have already been seen in some lakes. During the session viewers will find out what cyanobacteria is, what blooms look like, and what they indicate about the health of a lake. Learn what is being done across the state to prevent and monitor for the blooms and what to do after seeing one.
Preventing the Spread of Invasive Species in New Hampshire’s Lakes is on Wednesday, July 15, 7-8 p.m. The spread of invasive plants like milfoil from lake to lake has slowed over the years. The spread of invasive animals like the Asian clam and the Chinese mystery snail however is on the rise. Tune in and find out why invasive species are a problem and what is being done to prevent their spread, and how to help.
How Healthy are New Hampshire’s Lakes? is on Wednesday, July 22, 7-8 p.m. While the state boasts some of the cleanest and healthiest lakes in the country, viewers will find out just how healthy they really are. Hear from biologists with the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services about how lake health is monitored and what the data shows about water quality trends. Find out how to help monitor lake and pond health.
Loon Monitoring & Recovery in New Hampshire is on Wednesday, July 29, 7-8 p.m. The common loon is an iconic symbol of New Hampshire. Loons are also recognized as sentinels of environmental health because they are sensitive to contaminants. Attend the session and find out how loons are doing in New Hampshire today and how to help with loon monitoring and recovery efforts.
All webinars start at 7 p.m., are one hour long, and are free. Pre-registration is required, and space is limited. Visit nhlakes.org/healthy-lakes-webinars to learn more and sign up.
For more information, visit nhlakes.org, email info@nhlakes.org, or call 603-226-0299
