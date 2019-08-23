CONCORD — New Hampshire LAKES recently deployed the first waterless watercraft cleaning unit in the Northeast, the CD3 - Clean, Drain, Dry & Dispose Unit. This mobile, solar-powered CD3 unit is visiting public boat ramps throughout the state helping boaters prevent the spread of invasive species. By using the CD3, boaters can easily clean, drain, and dry their boat, trailer, and gear to prevent the spread of invasive species from waterbody to waterbody. Infestations of invasive species degrade water quality, reduce property values, hinder recreation, reduce tourism, and are expensive to manage. Protecting economic resources, wildlife, and the recreational opportunities provided by each lake is vital to the overall welfare of the state.
The CD3 unit is free and easy to use. It is equipped with hand tools to help boaters remove plant fragments and other debris. A wrench is provided to help open drain plugs to remove trapped water that may contain microscopic invasive animals. A wet and dry vacuum allows boaters to remove standing water trapped in bilges, live wells, and storage compartments. A blower is provided to help to fully dry vessels, trailers, and gear.
“We are excited to work with our state and local partners to test out the CD3 unit,” said New Hampshire LAKES President Tom O’Brien. “We are grateful for the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services’ investment in this project and for our NH LAKES supporters who have brought the project to fruition.”
The NH LAKES CD3 unit is being shared with access site owners and local partners at boat ramps around the state. The unit is visiting New Hampshire Fish and Game public access sites on Ossipee Lake, Newfound Lake, and Squam Lake before Labor Day. The unit made its first voyage to Ossipee Lake through Aug. 15, and Newfound Lake from Aug. 15-22. It will be at Squam Lake through Aug. 29. By seeing how easy it is for boaters to use this innovative technology, communities around the state will be inspired to provide such tools at local boat ramps.
Amy Smagula, exotic species program coordinator with the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services, said, “The Department of Environmental Services is pleased to support the prevention-based efforts of NH LAKES in obtaining and using a CD3 unit in New Hampshire. This unit, paired with efforts of the Lake Host Program and other education and outreach efforts related to aquatic invasive species will work together to help reduce the spread of both plants and animals among state waterbodies.”
Boaters and others can learn more by visiting cd3station.com.
For more information about NH LAKES, visit nhlakes.org, email info@nhlakes.org, or call 603-226-0299.
