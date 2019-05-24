How do I order my permanent boating education card?
After successfully completing a boating education classroom course, a certificate card will be mailed automatically to the student at the address entered during registration. For students who take the course at age 15, the card will be mailed on or around their 16th birthday.
For those who complete the Online Course and successfully complete the proctored exam, a certificate card will be mailed automatically to the student at the address provided during registration.
How do I get a permanent boating education card replacement?
Visit the www.ILostMyCard.com website to order additional or replacement cards.
At what age are children required to wear life jackets?
All children 12 years old and younger must wear a life jacket when being transported in a boat. It is recommended everyone wear a life jacket.
Is it legal to have alcohol aboard a vessel?
Although it is legal to have alcohol aboard a vessel, operators found to be impaired to any degree will be arrested for boating while intoxicated. In addition, check with the local town where you will be boating for any ordinances prohibiting alcohol in public places.
How do you know the capacity limit of your boat?
On most boats, the capacity for the boat (weight limit and number of persons) is listed on a plate located near the helm (operator's area).
How do I get a temporary boating education certificate?
A 14-day temporary boating education certificate can be obtained through an agent. You will have to take and pass a boating safety examination.
Where can I get a temporary boating education certificate?
They are available at a variety of locations throughout the state.
– NH Marine Patrol
