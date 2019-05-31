WOLFEBORO — On Saturday, July 13, the New Hampshire Boat Museum will host its annual New England Vintage Boat and Car Auction.
Featuring vintage boats and cars, fiberglass boats, sailboats, canoes and memorabilia, the annual event highlights the season at NHBM capped off by the biennial Wolfeboro Vintage Race Boat Regatta in September.
“We have participants that consistently come from as far away as South Florida, the upper Midwest and Canada,” said NHBM Executive Director Martha Cummings.
Nearly 50 vintage boats will compete in the regatta, including small outboards, Grand Prix hydroplanes, Jersey Skiffs, and Gold Cup racing boats, in group heats on a one-mile, oval-shaped course. The regatta will take place Sept. 13-14, preceded by a welcome reception for registered participants and sponsors on Sept. 11.
The NHBM will open June 29, as repairs are now underway at its current facility.
“Where the museum sits now is being re-purposed as a boat building and restoration workshop center,” said Cummings, who noted NHBM is in phase two of a capital campaign raising funds to construct a state-of-the-art facility.
To learn more about the New England Vintage Boat and Car Auction or Wolfeboro Vintage Race Boat Regatta, visit NHBM.org.
