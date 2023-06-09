New Hampshire Boat Museum hosts its annual New Hampshire Appreciation Day on Saturday, June 17, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Residents of New Hampshire will be able to visit the New Hampshire Boat Museum at no charge. (Courtesy photo)
WOLFEBORO — Residents of New Hampshire will be able to visit the New Hampshire Boat Museum at no charge during the museum’s popular annual New Hampshire Appreciation Day on Saturday, June 17.
“It’s our way to thank our fellow NH citizens for all of their support,” said NHBM executive director Martha Cummings.
Highlights at NHBM this season include “Letting Off Steam: Escaping to New Hampshire during the Golden Age of Steam,” an exhibit that displays a Fitzhenry steam engine from the historic Iona steamboat. The exhibit also features artifacts from the Woodsum Steamboat Company on Lake Sunapee.
Other highlights at NHBM this year include vintage boat rides, boat building, community sailing, lake discovery family days, and more. “At the New Hampshire Boat Museum, our focus is on not just educating people of all ages about the state’s rich boating boating heritage, but experiencing it first-hand,” added Cummings. “We hope residents from across the state accept our invitation to visit us on our annual New Hampshire Appreciation Day.
New Hampshire Appreciation Day takes place on Saturday, June 17, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at NHBM, 399 Center St. To gain free entry, New Hampshire residents should bring their driver’s license.
To learn more about NHBM, or upcoming events and programs, visit nhbm.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.