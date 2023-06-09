Boat Museum

New Hampshire Boat Museum hosts its annual New Hampshire Appreciation Day on Saturday, June 17, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Residents of New Hampshire will be able to visit the New Hampshire Boat Museum at no charge. (Courtesy photo)

WOLFEBORO — Residents of New Hampshire will be able to visit the New Hampshire Boat Museum at no charge during the museum’s popular annual New Hampshire Appreciation Day on Saturday, June 17. 

“It’s our way to thank our fellow NH citizens for all of their support,” said NHBM executive director Martha Cummings.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.