CONCORD — New Hampshire is home to nearly 1,000 lakes. The 'LakeSmart' book is a comprehensive resource for all interested in living a lake-friendly lifestyle.
NH LAKES has developed the guide to help the community understand lake ecology and the connections between lake health and activities in the home and surrounding property, along the shoreline, and out on the lake itself. This guide provides simple suggestions on how to minimize impacts on the lake and where to find information about permit requirements for land clearing, structure building, and other development projects near lakes. Also find out how to become involved in lake conservation programs.
New Hampshire boasts some of the most pristine and beautiful lakes in the country. Overall, these waterbodies are of high quality and are particularly important to the citizens and visitors of New Hampshire. Lakes not only provide a vast array of year-round recreational opportunities, they also provide critical fish and wildlife habitat, and many serve as public drinking water supplies. Numerous jobs in the state are dependent upon healthy and clean lakes and the opportunities that they provide. Simply put, New Hampshire’s lakes are important to the state’s economy, its natural environment, and our overall quality of life.
'LakeSmart: Your Guide for Lake Friendly Living in New Hampshire' can be downloaded by visiting nhlakes.org/store. Contact NH LAKES by emailing info@nhlakes.org or 603-226-0299 to request printed copies.
For more information about NH LAKES, visit nhlakes.org.
