Organizers are calling it, "the most anticipated and largest boat show ever held in New Hampshire," and say the 10th anniversary of the Great Northeast Boat Show will feature over 75 boat brands and over 200 boats for people who love to be out on the water.
Boating enthusiasts will also find the best deals of the year, promoters say.
This year's show features more boat dealers, more boat brands, more boats, jet boats, jet skis, docks and boating accessories from across New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Maine, said show producer Suzette Anthony, bringing a slice of summertime to thousands of boaters at the biggest spring boat show in New England.
The show covers more than 1.5 acres at the NH Sportsplex Bedford and will host over 5,000 attendees from across the Northeast who love the boating lifestyle – people for whom life is always better on a boat.
“There is no other Spring boat show in New England that offers boaters the biggest, broadest and best selection of boats and boating accessories at the best deals of the year," Anthony said. "The 10th annual Great Northeast Boat Show is the easiest and best place and time to buy a boat because you can buy it tax-free in NH and enjoy it almost immediately as ice-out is shortly after the show -
If you go:
Great Northeast Boat Show: Friday March 22 from 12-8 p.m., Saturday March 23 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday March 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The NH Sportsplex Bedford is located at 68 Technology Drive, Bedford, NH 03110, about an hour from the Lakes Region, with plenty of free on-site parking.
Admission $10 Adults, $8 Seniors 65+, under 12 $5 when accompanied by adult.
More information at greatnortheastboatshow.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.