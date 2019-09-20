WOLFEBORO — New Hampshire Boat Museum recently received recognition as Best Summer Museum by 'New Hampshire Magazine.'
According to NHBM Executive Director Martha Cummings, the award showcases the positive changes the museum has accomplished this year. “We are so grateful for this award,” she said. “It has been a busy summer, filled with lots of change and we are glad to see all of our efforts paying off.”
This year, NHBM revamped its current building by replacing the roof, insulating, and freshening up several exhibits.
These changes, Cummings said, are just the beginning of NHBM’s capital campaign, which includes repurposing its current structure into a boat restoration shop and constructing a new museum space. “The campaign is the biggest change for the museum in the last 27 years,” she said. “We are proud of the progress we are making and looking forward to the finished product.”
In addition to the campaign, Cummings said NHBM has continued to develop its learning opportunities and events, such as Lake Discovery Camp for kids and a boat restoration and building program for youth and adults.
To learn more about NHBM, visit nhbm.org.
