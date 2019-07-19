Wolfeboro, NH-On Thursday, August 8, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., New Hampshire Boat Museum (NHBM) will host its 13th Annual Boathouse Tour.
The tour, sponsored by Lake Life Realty Keller Williams and Church Landing, provides people with the opportunity to visit historic and new boathouses on Lake Winnipesaukee.
“This is the only tour of its kind,” said NHBM Executive Director Martha Cummings. “Participants will have the chance to view beautiful historic boat houses from the inside out.”
The best part, she added, is that each tour may be customized to suit individual tour-goer preferences.
“You can choose between three different ways to take the tour--on the water in a vintage wooden boat, by land in your own car, or by land in an antique automobile,” she said.
Those who choose to take the tour via boat will “glide on the lake” in one of the museum’s vintage wooden boats, some of which are original Lake Winnipesaukee ride boats.
“Taking the tour by water is a great experience,” added Cummings. “Tickets tend to go quick so get yours while you can.”
NHBM also offers “a classic experience” via antique automobiles.
“The antique car ride is a great option for those who still want a unique experience, but feel more comfortable on land,” she said.
Tours by either boat or antique car depart from Meredith Bay in Meredith at 9 a.m. and again at 1 p.m.
Cummings said tour-goers can also elect to take their own vehicle.
“Taking the tour in your own car allows for more personalization,” she said. “Drivers will meet at The Chase House Mill Falls in Meredith and be supplied with a map and directions. Each boathouse also has clear markings and easy parking.”
Vintage boat ride tickets are $135 for members and $150 for non-members, antique car ride tickets are $67.50 for members and $75 for non-members, and self-drive tickets are $36 for members and $40 for non-members.
Tickets also include free admission to NHBM on the day of the tour or at a later time.
Founded in 1992 by antique and classic boating enthusiasts, NHBM is committed to inspire people of all ages with an understanding of, and appreciation for, the boating heritage of New Hampshire’s fresh waterways.
To learn more about NHBM, or its events, visit nhbm.org.
