Wolfeboro, NH--July 17, 2019--On Saturday, August 10 from 9 a.m. to noon, New Hampshire Boat Museum (NHBM) will host its annual Alton Bay Boat Show.
Now in its 43rd year, the event highlights the Lakes Region’s passion for classic wooden boats.
According to NHBM Executive Director Martha Cummings, individuals with wooden or fiberglass boats up to 1975 are encouraged to enter.
“All vintage and classic boat owners are welcome,” she said. “There is no pre-registration, although we recommend coming before 9 a.m. to secure a spot, because it is first come first serve.”
Spectators are also encouraged to attend and vote for their favorite boat. Votes will help decide first, second, and third place for the People’s Choice Awards.
“This is a great opportunity to stroll down the docks and view many wonderful restored and preserved boats,” added Cummings.
At the show, NHBM will host a tent at which attendees can learn more about the Museum and purchase items brought from NHBM’s store.
The 43rd Annual Alton Bay Boat Show takes place at the Alton Town Docks in Alton Bay. General admission is free.
Founded in 1992 by antique and classic boating enthusiasts, NHBM is committed to inspire people of all ages with an understanding of, and appreciation for, the boating heritage of New Hampshire’s fresh waterways.
To learn more about NHBM, or its events, visit nhbm.org.
