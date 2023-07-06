WOLFEBORO — The New Hampshire Boat Museum will host the annual New England Vintage Boat and Car Auction, an online and in-person event that attracts bidders nationwide. Some of the featured items available at this year’s auction include a 1969 Bertram Bahia Mar, AristroCraft Runabout and handcrafted Chris Craft Boat Bar.
According to Betsy Farley, who co-chairs the event, these boats typify the quality found at NHBM’s auction. She cited the 1969 Bertram Bahia Mar as one example.
“It is smooth, versatile, and offers maximum comfort,” she said. “It’s in perfect running condition, too, with low hours on a remanufactured engine and new alternator.”
Another boat she is excited about is a 1947 40-foot Chris Craft Sedan Cruiser. “If you are looking for a lake house or need a guest house at your lake house, then this boat is the one for you,” she said. “It’s also great if you just want to cruise the lake in luxury.”
In addition to vintage boats and cars, the New England Vintage Boat and Car Auction features fiberglass boats, sailboats, kayaks, canoes, memorabilia and more. Held in-person at the Nicholas J. Pernokas Recreation Park (The Nick) in Wolfeboro, the auction will also feature a virtual component where people can bid online.
Proceeds from the event benefit NHBM’s educational programs and preservation efforts. This year’s auction is sponsored by Goodhue Boat Company and Maxfield Real Estate.
Boats and cars at this year’s New England Vintage Boat and Car Auction will be displayed at The Nick for the general public to view on July 13 and 14, from noon to 5 p.m. Live bidding begins on Saturday, July 15, at 10 a.m.
Bidder registration is free. Online bidding begins July 8. To learn more about the auction or register as an online bidder, visit nhbm.org.
Founded in 1992 by antique and classic boating enthusiasts, NHBM is committed to inspire people of all ages with an understanding of, and appreciation for, the boating heritage of New Hampshire’s fresh waterways. NHBM is sponsored in part by Goodhue Boat Company, Eastern Propane and Oil, Stark Creative, KW Lakes and Mountains, Meredith Village Savings Bank and FL Putnam.
