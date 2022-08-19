WEIRS BEACH — The Winnipesaukee Flagship Corp. has promoted Jared Maraio to the position of general manager. Maraio will replace Captain Jim Morash, who has been the company’s general manager since 2000.
The promotion completes a transition that began in 2018 at Morash’s suggestion that the company begin to seek new leadership as he eventually looks toward retirement. Morash is also a captain and the company’s chief operating officer. He will remain in those positions while Maraio assumes day to day operation of the company.
“When it comes to the Mount, continuity is important. We wanted to take our time and be sure we have the right person for the job,” said Morash. “Jared possesses the leadership skills to move our company forward, and I’m very excited about our future.”
Maraio was the company’s Ticket Office manager from 2002-2006, but left the company to pursue other interests.
Since his return, Maraio has been instrumental in a number of critical projects. In 2020 he led the company’s pandemic response, and in 2021 was part of the team that managed the acquisition of the company’s newest vessel, the Winnipesaukee Spirit. In addition to his duties at the Mount, he is currently the tourism delegate for the Lakes management advisory committee, and a board member for the Lakes Region Tourism Association.
“Like many people in New Hampshire, The Mount is deeply special to me. I owe so much of my personal and professional growth to this organization,” said Maraio. “Generations of people have contributed to the legacy of the Mount Washington, and I’m proud to help continue that story. Our top priority is to be sure she continues to be here for generations to come.”
To learn more about Mount Washington Cruises call toll-free 888-843-6686 or visit the website for advance cruise tickets and information at www.cruisenh.com
