WEIRS BEACH — The Winnipesaukee Flagship Corp. has promoted Jared Maraio to the position of general manager. Maraio will replace Captain Jim Morash, who has been the company’s general manager since 2000.

The promotion completes a transition that began in 2018 at Morash’s suggestion that the company begin to seek new leadership as he eventually looks toward retirement. Morash is also a captain and the company’s chief operating officer. He will remain in those positions while Maraio assumes day to day operation of the company.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.