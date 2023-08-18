09-06 COM history cruise

Learn how Dover Street got its name during the Meredith Historical Society’s second annual Lake Winnipesaukee boat cruise, this year navigating around Meredith Bay. Cruises are planned for Sept. 6 and 12, with rain dates set for Sept. 7 and 14, from 1-3 p.m. (Courtesy photo)

MEREDITH — Over a century and a half ago, a steamship named The Dover docked at the head of Meredith Bay. The road leading from Main Street down to the steamboat landing became known as Dover Street, named after the steamer.

The Meredith Moorings Condominiums were originally planned in the 1960s to be nine stories high, but adoption of a town zoning ordinance succeeded in limiting it to three.

