Learn how Dover Street got its name during the Meredith Historical Society’s second annual Lake Winnipesaukee boat cruise, this year navigating around Meredith Bay. Cruises are planned for Sept. 6 and 12, with rain dates set for Sept. 7 and 14, from 1-3 p.m. (Courtesy photo)
MEREDITH — Over a century and a half ago, a steamship named The Dover docked at the head of Meredith Bay. The road leading from Main Street down to the steamboat landing became known as Dover Street, named after the steamer.
The Meredith Moorings Condominiums were originally planned in the 1960s to be nine stories high, but adoption of a town zoning ordinance succeeded in limiting it to three.
Learn about these and other stories of Meredith Bay during the Meredith Historical Society’s second annual boat cruise on Lake Winnipesaukee planned for this September. Two cruises are planned, one on Wednesday, Sept. 6, and the other on Tuesday, Sept. 12, with rain dates set for Sept. 7 and 14.
The two-hour cruises will depart from the Meredith Bay public docks at 1 p.m. This year, the cruises will focus on Meredith Bay, the Weirs, Cummings Cove, and Pitchwood and Stonedam Islands. Local historians will provide a running travelogue along the way. Each cruise will be limited to 40 passengers aboard the good ship Bear, courtesy of Camps Lawrence and Nokomis.
Checks may be brought to the museum Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. or mailed to the Meredith Historical Society, P.O. Box 920, Meredith, 03253.
Proceeds benefit the society’s mission to preserve, develop and promote the knowledge and awareness of the town’s rich history through educational programs, museum resources, original historical research and publications, and an expanding library of digital and traditional resources.
