The New Hampshire State Police-Marine Patrol is again participating in Operation Dry Water, a national awareness and enforcement campaign focused on reducing the number of alcohol and drug related occurrences, accidents and fatalities on the water.
Marine Patrol Officers will be on the water across the state fostering a stronger, more visible deterrent to alcohol and drug use on boats this weekend. Patrols have been enhanced both day and night as we approach the Independence Day Holiday. State Police Marine Patrol Officers have received extensive training to detect impaired operators and administer field sobriety tests in the marine environment. Since the inception of Operation Dry Water, law enforcement around the country has arrested more than 4,000 boat operators for boating while intoxicated.
Marine Patrol hopes that the Operation Dry Water message will last throughout the boating season, resulting in a safer experience for all users of our public waters. Always designate a sober boat operator. Boating while intoxicated is a choice, with life-altering consequences; please make the right decision.
The State Police wants to remind every one of the dangers involved when operating a boat while impaired.
• Alcohol can impair a boater’s judgment, balance, vision, and reaction time. It can also increase fatigue and susceptibility to the effects of cold-water immersion.
• Sun, wind, noise, vibration, and motion – “stressors” common to the boating environment – intensify the side effects of alcohol, drugs, and some medications.
• Impairment can be even more dangerous for boaters than for drivers, since most boaters have less ex-perience and confidence operating a boat than they do driving a car.
Alcohol use is the leading known contributing factor in fatal boating accidents; where the primary cause was known, it was listed as the leading factor in 19% of deaths according to 2018 U.S. Coast Guard Recreational Boating Statistics.
The State Police are asking everyone to refrain from the use of alcohol and drugs whenever on the water. They also remind boat operators that penalties for boating while intoxicated result in the same penalties as those convicted of driving while intoxicated. In addition to monetary fines, penalties include loss of motor vehicle operating privileges and extended loss of boating privileges.
To report a boating emergency, accident, or violation please call 9-1-1
