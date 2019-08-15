WOLFEBORO — On Tuesday, Aug. 27, from 7-8 p.m., author Linda Kush will present a lecture on her book, 'The Rice Paddy Navy: U.S. Sailors Undercover in China' at Wright Museum.
Part of Wright Museum’s 2019 Lecture Series sponsored by Ron Goodgame and Donna Canney, the lecture will provide insight into the Sino-American Cooperative Organization, a little-known, top-secret U.S. Navy unit in China during World War II.
“SACO spied on the Japanese, rescued downed U.S. pilots, sabotaged Japanese transportation and supply depots, and trained 70,000 Chinese peasants in guerilla warfare,” Kush explained.
Kush will also discuss SACO adventure stories, which included working with Chinese Soldiers, pirates, fishermen, and farmers and journeying through the backcountry by charcoal-powered trucks, sampans, and on foot.
“Most importantly, I would like visitors to walk away knowing that SACO was an unprecedented partnership between the Chinese and Americans,” she added.
Kush is an author, freelance writer, and reporter whose work has appeared in 'World War II Magazine' and 'The Boston Globe.'
The Rice Paddy Navy: U.S. Sailors Undercover in China lecture takes place at Wright Museum, 77 Center St., on Tuesday, Aug. 27, from 7-8 p.m. Admission is $3 for members and $8 for nonmembers. Seating is limited, and reservations can be made by calling 603-569-1212.
For more information about the 2019 Lecture Series or the museum, visit www.wrightmuseum.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.