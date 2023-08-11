CONCORD — NH LAKES recently awarded the 2023 John F. Morten Memorial Award for Exemplary Lake Stewardship to Steve Wingate, a Lakes Region resident and steward of Mirror Lake in Tuftonboro.
“Steve Wingate has had an enormous impact on educating lake residents about the importance of caring for the environment around us,” explained Joanne Huyler, one of 16 individuals who nominated Wingate for the award. “He has not only set the example, but has actively assisted a generation of people in following in his footsteps.”
Wingate has served, and continues to serve, on numerous local, regional and statewide organizations and projects that conserve New Hampshire’s lakes, wetlands and forests. They include the Tuftonboro Conservation Commission and Milfoil Committee, UNH Lakes Lay Monitoring Program, Lakes Region Planning Commission, Lake Winnipesaukee Association, Wolfeboro Waters, Lakes Management Advisory Committee, Carroll County Conservation District and the Great Meadow Wetlands Project.
Wingate was awarded the 2023 John F. Morten Memorial Award for Exemplary Lake Stewardship on July 15 at the Winter Harbor Way Association Meeting. NH LAKES Board Chair Bruce Freeman and President Andrea LaMoreaux presented him with the prestigious honor.
“While a record number of amazing individuals were nominated for the Morten Award this year, the selection committee was unanimous in bestowing this award upon Steve,” explained LaMoreaux.
Freeman continued, “Steve’s contributions are numerous, and he has been unselfish giving of his time, talent and treasure. We’re confident that his contributions to the Mirror Lake community — and beyond — will continue to grow and live on for years to come.”
This award was created in 2002 in honor of the late John F. Morten (1914-1989), whose lifelong work was giving generously of his time, talents and financial resources to help protect the lakes and ponds of New Hampshire he loved so much. He was a person who made things happen — an out-of-the-box thinker, leader and activist who was organized, determined and persistent in the achievement of any task. In tribute to his vision, dedication and commitment, NH LAKES established the John F. Morten Memorial Award for Exemplary Lakes Stewardship.
