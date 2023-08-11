07 COM Steve Wingate accepts the Morten Award

NH LAKES recently awarded the 2023 John F. Morten Memorial Award for Exemplary Lake Stewardship to Steve Wingate, a Lakes Region resident and steward of Mirror Lake in Tuftonboro. (Courtesy photo)

CONCORD — NH LAKES recently awarded the 2023 John F. Morten Memorial Award for Exemplary Lake Stewardship to Steve Wingate, a Lakes Region resident and steward of Mirror Lake in Tuftonboro.

“Steve Wingate has had an enormous impact on educating lake residents about the importance of caring for the environment around us,” explained Joanne Huyler, one of 16 individuals who nominated Wingate for the award. “He has not only set the example, but has actively assisted a generation of people in following in his footsteps.”

