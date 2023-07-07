WEIRS — Diver Hans Hug will open the summer lecture series at the Lake Winnipesaukee Museum with his talk on “The Wrecks of Winnipesaukee” on Wednesday, July 12, at 7 p.m. Since seating is limited, advance reservations are requested, by e-mail to lakewinnipesaukeemuseum@gmail.com or by phone 603-366-5950. This program is free for Lake Winnipesaukee Historical Society members; for non-members there is a fee.
“The Wrecks of Winnipesaukee” will focus on the underwater history of the Big Lake, showing videos and sonar images of shipwrecks seen while diving, as well as artifacts from below the surface of the lake. Hans Hug Jr. of Exeter has been an avid diver for over 30 years, exploring sites throughout New England, from Cape Cod and Cape Ann, to the Connecticut River. Using high tech side-scan sonar equipment, he has located more than 70 wrecks in Lake Winnipesaukee, including large pieces of the original steamer Mount Washington. His recent discoveries will be of great interest to those interested in Lake Winnipesaukee history. More information on Sonar Search & Recovery can be found at sonarsar.com.
The Lake Winnipesaukee Historical Society was founded in 1985 with the mission to promote and preserve the history and heritage of the Big Lake and its vicinity. Programs focusing on the Lakes Region and New Hampshire history are held on Wednesdays during the summer season. Located at 503 Endicott St., North, next to Funspot in the Weirs, the museum is open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., through mid-October.
