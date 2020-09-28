LACONIA — GOT LUNCH! Laconia took to the world wide web via an online auction to raise money to help feed area children July 26-Aug. 9. Paula Gile, GOT LUNCH! Laconia director, did research and choose 32auctions.com to handle the bidding. Irwin Marine donated the prizes which included an Old Town Heron 9XT kayak, an Old Town Saranac 146 canoe, a Game Changer pad by MauiMats.com, and a $250 gift certificate to the ship's store.
“I love the people, all the donations go to the kids, we’re happy to be part of this wonderful organization that does so much for the children in Laconia,” said Bill Irwin of Irwin Marine. Irwin Marine has supported GOT LUNCH! Laconia since the beginning, and will continue to support the organization.
With the help of social media, word of mouth, email, and The Laconia Daily Sun, $1,800 was raised for GOT LUNCH! Laconia through the auction.
