CONCORD — The New Hampshire Marine Trades Association elected new leaders this month to lead the association for the next two years. Boat retailer Peter MacCallum, owner of MacCallum’s Boathouse Inc in Epsom, was elected president, and John Whalley, boat retailer and general manager of Silver Sands Marina in Gilford will serve as vice president.
“Recreational boating in New Hampshire is about spending time with family and friends. As marine dealers we will continue to work with our regulators, our customers and our environmental peer groups to protect New Hampshire’s waterways for all to enjoy for generations to come,” said MacCallum.
MacCallum and Whalley will lead the organization, representing the marine industry for more than three decades. Both MacCallum and Whalley recently served on the HB 137 study commission with a specific review of so-called “wake-boats”, which recommended more robust public education efforts for boaters to understand the rules of the waterways and potential harm done by the improper operation of the boats, which have seen a rise in popularity due to the pandemic.
“Our association’s core mission is to lead as steward, in preserving the ecological harmony and beauty of all New Hampshire waterways,” said Whalley. “We intend to be a clear voice of positive guidance for families who take to the waterways of our great state to enjoy fishing, recreational sports and other fun and exciting activities. We can strike a balance between safe family activity and a healthy environment.”
