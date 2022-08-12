boat excursions

Two Vintage Voyage Boat Excursions at NH Boat Museum are scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 17 and Thursday, Sept. 15. (Courtesy photo)

In the Lakes Region portion of the New Hampshire Heritage Museum Trail, two special events take place in August.

In Moultonborough on Friday, Aug. 19 from 5:30 p.m., Castle in the Clouds will host Mardi Gras Masquerade Gala, which will feature authentic New Orleans jazz, cocktails, dinner, dancing, and live auction with unique Castle experiences. Proceeds from the event will benefit the restoration and rehabilitation of Maple Lodge, a gatehouse that welcomes visitors to the property at the top of Ossipee Park Road.

