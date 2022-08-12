In the Lakes Region portion of the New Hampshire Heritage Museum Trail, two special events take place in August.
In Moultonborough on Friday, Aug. 19 from 5:30 p.m., Castle in the Clouds will host Mardi Gras Masquerade Gala, which will feature authentic New Orleans jazz, cocktails, dinner, dancing, and live auction with unique Castle experiences. Proceeds from the event will benefit the restoration and rehabilitation of Maple Lodge, a gatehouse that welcomes visitors to the property at the top of Ossipee Park Road.
“This building will become the permanent home of our library of archival documents and will provide substantial multi-use space and offices for our education team, “ noted Charles Clark, executive director of the Castle Preservation Society.
Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, Castle in the Clouds is operated by nonprofit Castle Preservation Society. Its mission is to preserve, interpret, and share the buildings and landscape of Castle in the Clouds as a cultural and educational resource for the benefit of the public.
In nearby Paugus Bay, Lake Winnipesaukee on Wednesday, Aug. 17, the New Hampshire Boat Museum will take guests on the first of two Vintage Voyage Boat Excursions. Vintage Voyage I on Aug. 17 leaves the The Naswa Resort in Laconia, while Vintage Voyage II leaves Wolfeboro town docks Thursday, Sept. 15.
Vintage Voyage I will take explorers to the west and northwestern end of Lake Winnipesaukee before returning for lunch at The Naswa Resort. Vintage Voyage II will explore the northeastern end of Lake Winnipesaukee and the Broads followed by lunch at Marker 21 restaurant.
“You will have the chance to ride in beautiful, privately-owned historic boats,” said NHBM Executive Director Martha Cummings. “Our boat captains tell stories and reveal little known tidbits about the area — this is a unique opportunity.”
Vintage Voyage Boat Excursion and fundraiser is sponsored by Lake Life Realty and Meredith Village Savings Bank. To learn more or purchase tickets, visit nhbm.org.
