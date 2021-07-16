GILFORD – There will be four ‘classes’ available at Fay’s Boat Yard for those who boat. Any boater (husband and/or wife) might consider coming to one or more of them! Young adults over the age of 16 are also welcome. Class size will be limited to 10 people per class and advanced sign-up is required. The times and dates and the subject of the classes are:
How to Read a Chart 101
In this class we will take a look at the various charts of Lake Winnipesaukee and through a Powerpoint presentation, give some differences between them. Also planned is a discussion on what the various buoys indicate, what sort of warning signs are on the lake (for boaters), and by the end of the class you should have some basic knowledge of charting on Lake Winnipesaukee.
Schedule
• Saturday, July 17 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
• Sunday, July 18 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon
• Sunday, Aug. 1 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
• Monday, Aug. 2 from 10 a.m. to noon
Knot Tying
How do you secure your boat to a dock? Do you know how to tie a square knot, a clove hitch, a cleat knot, a bowline, a taught-line hitch, or two half-hitches?? By the end of this class, you will. And, you get to keep the line to practice with afterwards.
Schedule
• Saturday, July 17 from 10 a.m. to noon
• Monday, July 19 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
• Sunday, August 1 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon
• Monday, August 2 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Ladies at the Helm
Sorry guys, this is for the ladies only! A brief classroom time, discussing boat operation and handling, and then, courtesy of Fay’s Boat Yard, we’ll go out on a pontoon boat for some practical work (weather permitting). After that, if you’re interested in further instruction, arrangements can be made with a qualified instructor for individual lessons on your own boat.
Schedule
• Sunday, July 18 - from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
• Monday, July 19 - from 10 a.m. to 12 noon
• Saturday, July 31 - from 10 a.m. to 12 Noon
• Saturday, July 31 - from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Docking 101
This "class" will be held only by appointment because it will be done on your own boat with a qualified staff member or member of the United States Power Squadrons. There is a small fee for the instructor’s time.
Schedule
• “Docking 101” will be held by individual appointment only.
To register for one of the above classes you can call or email linda@faysboatyard.com.
Fay's also has a USPS Certified Instructor who will hold a Boater's Certificate class if there are enough interested people (10 or more) to justify it. If you have a child (or a grandchild) who is 15 years of age or older and who does not have their Boater’s Certificate, now is your chance to help them get theirs. This is a United States Power Squadron certified course and exceeds the requirements for the NH Boating Certificate. There is a fee (less than what the state of NH charges) and a discount available to two people sharing the same book. Contact Linda for more information at Linda@faysboatyard.com
