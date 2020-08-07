CONCORD — NH LAKES will host a third webinar series this summer, Ecology & Management of New Hampshire’s Lakes. Tune in to this series to learn about the state’s 1,000 lakes that support a variety of plants, animals, and recreational uses.
Wednesday, Aug. 12, 7 p.m. — Managing Recreational Safety on New Hampshire’s Lakes
Attend this session to learn how Marine Patrol is helping keep lakes safe for all who use them for recreation, especially this summer when the lakes are busy. Get a refresher on basic boating laws and will find out what to do when something unsafe is happening out on the lake. This session will be presented by Timothy Dunleavy, New Hampshire Marine Patrol captain.
Wednesday, Aug. 19, 7 p.m. — The Ecology of New Hampshire’s Lakes
Tune in and find out how the lakes formed, and how and why they change from season to season. This session will be presented by Andrea LaMoreaux, NH LAKES vice president of programs and operations, and Krystal Costa Balanoff, NH LAKES conservation program coordinator.
Wednesday, Aug. 26, 7 p.m. — The Ecology & Management of Plants in New Hampshire’s Lakes. Tune in to find out how to recognize what’s growing and blooming in a lake, and how to recognize a problematic plant. Learn what is being done to manage the growth of weeds. This session will be presented by Amy Smagula, exotic species program coordinator for New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services.
All webinars are free, but pre-registration is required, and space is limited. Visit nhlakes.org/ecology-and-management-webinars to learn more and sign up.
