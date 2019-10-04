HOLDERNESS — Some Squam Lake Cruises at Squam Lakes Natural Science Center are running through Columbus Day Weekend.
The Discover Squam Cruise goes out Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., and Fridays through Mondays at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m. This cruise runs through Monday, Oct. 14. The guided tour includes natural history of the lake, the wildlife of Squam, and the people who have enjoyed these lakes for over 5,000 years. View locations where the movie 'On Golden Pond' was filmed. Watch for common loons, bald eagles, and other wildlife.
Cruise with a Naturalist goes out Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 3 p.m., through Thursday, Oct. 10. Uncover the natural history of Squam Lake with an experienced naturalist. Observe common loons and bald eagles, along with other wildlife while touring Squam Lake's mountain ranges, islands, and quiet corners.
All Squam Lake Cruises are 90 minutes, and not recommended for children under age three. Squam Lake Cruises are on canopied pontoon boats. Binoculars are available for wildlife viewing at no additional cost. Cruises depart on Route 113 across from the science center parking lots. Advance reservations are recommended. Space on cruises is limited. State law requires that life jackets be worn by anyone age 12 and under.
To make reservations and for more information, visit www.nhnature.org.
