David Warren

David Warren's model of The Mount at the Lake Winnipesaukee Museum. (Courtesy photo)

WEIRS BEACH — Historian and ship modeler David Warren will give a talk on “The S.S. Mount Washington and WW II” at the Lake Winnipesaukee Museum on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at 7 p.m. Since seating is limited, reservations are requested, by e-mail to lakewinnipesaukeemuseum@gmail.com. This program is free for Lake Winnipesaukee Historical Society members; for non-members there is a $5 fee.

Warren’s talk will trace the coincidences, calamities, and coverups in The Mount’s wartime history. His interest in Winnipesaukee steamboat history stems from his hobby making ship models; Warren currently has 24 models on exhibition in six Lakes Region museums. The Lake Winnipesaukee Museum displays his scale model of the SS Mount Washington II, which is recognized as the oldest steel passenger ship on a freshwater lake in the world.

