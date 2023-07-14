Those interested in building a boat and taking it out for a sail afterwards can take part in the New Hampshire Boat Museum's Youth & Family Boat Building program, which begins July 24. (Courtesy photo)
WOLFEBORO — People interested in working for an adventure this summer can sign up for New Hampshire Boat Museum's Youth & Family Boat Building program. This opportunity to build the actual boat in which people will row, paddle or sail will launch Monday, July 24 to Wednesday, Aug. 2.
“We provide all the guidance and materials you need to build a craft that will enable you to explore the waterways of New Hampshire,” said NHBM Executive Director Martha Cummings. “It’s an incredible experience, and many of our volunteers are folks who took the class and loved it so much they want to help new participants.”
During the program, participants take kits comprised of flat pieces of wood through construction, fiberglassing and finishing / painting. The launch into the lake is the final step in the process.
Boat building scholarships for 2023 are made possible by Wolfeboro Lion’s Club, New England Antique and Classic Boat Society, Captain Raymond Thombs and Theodore Calpery, Jr. Memorial Fund, New England Lyman Group, Tom and Rose McNamara, Edmund and Sara Dinsmore, and Dr. Jim Forbes Scholarship Fund.
“We do not want finances to represent any barrier,” added Cummings. “This program creates opportunities for families to quite literally build memories that will last a lifetime.”
To register for the boat-building program, apply for a scholarship or learn more about NHBM, visit nhbm.org.
