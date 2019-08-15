WEIRS BEACH — Breathe New Hampshire will take over the historic M/S Mount Washington for a luncheon cruise on Sept. 5. On board will be 400 people with lung disease, their caregivers, and health-care professionals.
The cruise sets sail Thursday, Sept. 5, rain or shine, at 1 p.m., and includes lunch, entertainment and a health fair. The cost is $20.
For individuals living with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or other chronic lung conditions, the cruise provides a safe and fun environment for participants to spend the day with others who share the same challenges.
It’s also an opportunity for people to practice planning and packing for all-day outings, with things like oxygen, medication and other equipment, to be active, and learn tips to conserve energy.
The cruise will spend two and a half hours on Lake Winnipesaukee. For more information, email info@BreatheNH.org or call 603-669-2411. Register by Aug. 20.
For more information about COPD, visit www.BreatheNH.org.
